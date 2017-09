CHARLESTON, S.C. — Major flooding has been reported throughout Charleston as a result of rainfall from Tropical Storm Irma.

On Monday, the National Weather Service declared a Flash Flood Emergency for the area.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Charleston County. Portions of CHS Peninsula are being closed down. Travel is unadvised! #SCwx — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 11, 2017

According to the National Weather Service, the combination of high tides and heavy rain has resulted in dangerous flooding throughout the downtown area.

Charleston County just suspended all emergency services due to @irma. Sustained winds now at 40 mph — Bo Petersen (@bopete) September 11, 2017

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON: Flooding, garbage floating, limbs down. Very dangerous road conditions @DanielleLive5 @Live5News pic.twitter.com/ItGaWPHAfY — Carter Coyle Live 5 (@CarterCoyleWCSC) September 11, 2017

Washington and Lauren's St Downtown Charleston flooded, road blocked pic.twitter.com/pIREfxgDlQ — Carter Coyle Live 5 (@CarterCoyleWCSC) September 11, 2017

Here's a 45 min. progression of flooding in downtown Charleston near American St. Flash flood emergency conts. Tides finally receding.#chswx pic.twitter.com/HRMQdXkwCn — Danielle Prinz (@DanielleLive5) September 11, 2017

Irma flooding @ the Battery in Charleston, SC s/o @GeorgeSlotin pic.twitter.com/QCi6C38C8I — Harlan Z. Hill (@Harlan) September 11, 2017

Traffic Alert: Some flooding in downtown Charleston at East Bay & S. Market St. pic.twitter.com/WaNLjY2W5g — Trooper Bob_SCHP (@TrooperBob_SCHP) September 10, 2017

As high tide and #Irma intersect, flooding plagues part of Charleston, now also under a tornado warning.https://t.co/7mBSalkKZa #chsnews pic.twitter.com/2zMzFMKPTQ — Brooks Brunson (@readthebrooks) September 11, 2017