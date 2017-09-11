Teen missing in surf off Cape Hatteras

BUXTON, N.C. — A 17-year-old went missing Saturday evening in the surf off Cape Hatteras.

The swimmer was reported missing around 6:25 p.m. and was last seen north of the jetties in Buxton, North Carolina, according to the Outer Banks Voice.

The teen was said to be visiting the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and is not from North Carolina.

Additional searches were underway Sunday morning but the Coast Guard suspended their portion of the search by mid-afternoon.

Due to Irma, which is now a tropical storm, the National Weather Service posted a high risk of rip currents along the Outer Banks.