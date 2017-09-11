Teen found dead inside hotel’s walk-in freezer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT, Ill. -- A 19-year-old was found dead Sunday morning in a Illinois hotel's walk-in freezer.

Kenneka Jenkins was discovered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, WGN reports. Friends called Kenneka's mother, Tereasa Martin, around 4:20 a.m. Saturday when they couldn't find her after a party.

She was reported missing Saturday afternoon and Jenkins' body was found at about 12:25 a.m Sunday. Martin says police told her that her daughter let herself into the freezer while drunk.

"She was so drunk -- that was his exact words -- she was so drunk she couldn't hold herself up. She was holding on to the wall," Martin said.

Martin has since denied the story, saying Jenkins would have had difficulty opening the heavy freezer doors and would have realized she wasn’t entering an elevator.

She believes Jenkins was killed and an autopsy is scheduled.

The hotel issued a statement on the incident to WGN:

We are saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with the young woman and her family during this difficult time. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities. All further questions should be directed to the Rosemont Police Department.