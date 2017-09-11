New details released in hit-and-run that put Triad mom in coma

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released new details in the hit-and-run that put a local mom in a coma.

The hit-and-run happened last Tuesday shortly before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Eastchester and Haverly drives.

Shay Black was riding her motorcycle to work when she was hit by a vehicle. She was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Black’s children told FOX8 last week she was in a coma, on a ventilator and had a broken collar bone and ribs.

On Monday, High Point police released a new image of the suspect vehicle. Police say they have narrowed down the model year range of the suspect vehicle to 1992-1996 and the vehicle is still believed to be a Toyota Camry.

The rear bumper of the vehicle appears to be a lighter color from the rest of the car and there may be some damage to the left front fender, police said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.