× NC Zoo closed Tuesday due to ‘anticipated damage’ from Irma

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo will be closed Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Irma.

The zoo said in a tweet Monday, “The #NCZoo is closed to the public Sep. 12 due to predicted high winds & anticipated damage resulting from hurricane #Irma.”

The #NCZoo is closed to the public Sep. 12 due to predicted high winds & anticipated damage resulting from hurricane #Irma. #NCwx — North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) September 11, 2017

This evening, we can expect rain showers and strong winds across our area.

Overnight, rain showers will remain in the forecast and conditions will be windy.

Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in Randolph County this evening and overnight.