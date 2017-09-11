NC National Guard ready for Irma response

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- As hurricane Irma changes its course, 12,000 members of North Carolina’s National Guard are ready to help.

"You don’t know where it’s heading, but you know there are people needing your help,” said Sgt. Randy Ly.

Sunday evening, Luke Easter and members of Greensboro Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team were teaching dozens of men and women tactics to use for rescuing folks stranded by flood waters.

It’s something Easter is very familiar with, after saving people during Hurricane Matthew last year.

"You saw their faces and you could tell we were it, we were the last, last hope for them, and it just made all that training worth while,” Easter said.

Governor Roy Cooper flew into Greensboro to express his appreciation for the training, as he and the Department of Public Safety shift their focus to the western part of North Carolina and beyond.

“As the threat passes here, we want to have our people available to help in other states,” Governor Cooper said.

The state knows first hand the deadly effects a hurricane can have, saying the damage is still in the hundreds of millions in the wake of Matthew.

"When you have devastating floods that come from a storm like that, it takes a long time to recover,” Governor Cooper said. "There will never be another storm named Matthew again."

Some of these men and women know the difference this training makes, after responding to other storms like Floyd.