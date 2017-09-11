Man arrested following standoff at Greensboro home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Greensboro for more than 18 hours is in custody.

He was taken away from the home on the 1000 block of Huffine Mill Road in an armored truck Monday morning. People are now allowed back in their homes.

BREAKING: @KelseyFabian confirmed this man is the suspect involved in 18+ hr standoff in GSO. She's live on @myfox8 at 12 w/ arrest details. pic.twitter.com/x0Ewwl3ER1 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) September 11, 2017

Officers were called to the home at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The first officer to arrive heard gunfire, according to a Greensboro police press release.

People from the home asked for help from the officers to flee the area and were assisted to a safe location.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the incident was a domestic disturbance.

Traffic is moving through the area after more than 18 hours of being blocked off.

Bessemer Elementary School and Gateway Education Center were closed to students and staff on Monday due to the standoff.

The man's identity is currently unknown.

BREAKING: Local traffic now moving through Huffine Mill Rd. after 18+ hours. People now allowed back in their homes @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/iUgUha4pSU — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) September 11, 2017

The scene is dissipating but still active! Huffine Mill Rd. still blocked off, but EMS, police vehicles are starting to leave. — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) September 11, 2017

High Point police, Greensboro police, Guilford County sheriff's deputies' tactical teams all working this case. — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) September 11, 2017

UPDATE: We saw a team take a man away in the armored truck here a short time ago. We are working to confirm who he is @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/PIY53pkVIX — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) September 11, 2017

A look at the scene from the other side. Neighbor tells me she was asked to leave her home at 6 o'clock last night because of this situation pic.twitter.com/tnENljlEtQ — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 11, 2017

This is the scene on Huffine Mill Rd. Police have been here since last night. There is no school for Bessemer Elementary students today. pic.twitter.com/5tVEnLio73 — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyFabian) September 11, 2017