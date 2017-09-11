Man arrested following standoff at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The man accused of barricading himself inside a home in Greensboro for more than 18 hours is in custody.
He was taken away from the home on the 1000 block of Huffine Mill Road in an armored truck Monday morning. People are now allowed back in their homes.
Officers were called to the home at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The first officer to arrive heard gunfire, according to a Greensboro police press release.
People from the home asked for help from the officers to flee the area and were assisted to a safe location.
Police said the initial investigation revealed the incident was a domestic disturbance.
Traffic is moving through the area after more than 18 hours of being blocked off.
Bessemer Elementary School and Gateway Education Center were closed to students and staff on Monday due to the standoff.
The man's identity is currently unknown.