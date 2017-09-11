In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Lowe's decision to hire to help Hurricane Harvey, Target's move to slash prices and more.
Lowe’s hiring to help with Harvey
-
Some insurance companies won’t help customers following Harvey
-
Company could build new facility in Piedmont Triad
-
Lowe’s sends supplies to Texas after devastation of Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey strands cruise ship passengers
-
Estimated cost of Hurricane Harvey
-
-
Hurricane Harvey could spike gas prices
-
United to take large financial hit after Hurricane Harvey
-
Gas prices shooting up after Hurricane Harvey
-
Free library boxes in Forsyth County provides kids with opportunity to read during summer
-
Trump administration seeking $7.85 billion ‘down payment’ on disaster funding
-
-
Sandra Bullock donates $1M to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
Southeast Guilford Middle helps Houston area school affected by Harvey
-
Harvey aftermath: FEMA to ‘rush recovery money’ for insurance claims