× Ingles employees held at gunpoint during robbery in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Ingles, according to a news release.

On Sunday at 10:38 p.m., officers came to the Ingles at 1122 Randolph St. after a report of a robbery.

According to the release, a man wearing all black walked into the store at 10:36 p.m. and approached two employees standing at one of the checkout lines.

The suspect pulled out a firearm and ordered the employees to the customer service area where he demanded money.

The suspect ordered the two employees to sit down on the floor before making his getaway with an undisclosed amount of money.

Employees described the suspect as about 40 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium to large build.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Thomasville police at (336) 475-4284.