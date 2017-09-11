Guilford County man reflects on evacuation from Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Scott Allen has been breathing a sigh of relief since evacuating his second home in Florida ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impact.

“It is heartbreaking to look at some of the people that have lost everything,” Allen said.

He and his wife Cyndi took the warnings seriously, packed up and left their home in Port Canaveral, near Orlando, last week.

“We didn't wait until the mandatory evacuation,” Allen said.

Allen says it’s a good thing they left when they did.

"Anyone that was on the island was stuck on the island," he said.

Even though he made it safely to his home in Oak Ridge, the whole time, he's been worrying about family and friends who decided to ride it out.

"I feel bad for the people who didn't have any place to go, that wanted to leave that couldn't,” he said.

His neighborhood wasn't hit as hard as Miami or Tampa but still felt Irma's impact.

"Lots of trees are down, fences are down, main water lines were broken, electricity had been out," Allen said.

While he hasn't had a chance to see his home, neighbors have been giving him updates.

"Some shingles were gone but other than that, I think we're in good shape," he said. "We were lucky."

Allen says it's been hard to look at images of some of the other parts of the state that were badly damaged.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people that stayed,” he said.