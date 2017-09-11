Greensboro elementary school closed due to person barricaded inside nearby home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro elementary school is closed Monday following ongoing negotiations with a person barricaded inside a home.

Bessemer Elementary School on Huffine Mill Road is closed to students and staff.

Huffine Mill Rd between E Wendover Ave and Phillips Ave closed as we continue to negotiate with armed barricaded man. Avoid area. — GSO Police Dept. (@GSO_Police) September 11, 2017

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Huffine Mill Road at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The first officer to arrive heard gunfire, according to a Greensboro police press release.

People from the home asked for help from the officers to flee the area and were assisted to a safe location.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the incident was a domestic disturbance and one armed person is still be in the home.

Greensboro police said it does not currently appear that anyone was injured.

The Greensboro Police Department Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team are on scene and active negotiations are in progress.