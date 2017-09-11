Flights canceled at PTI because of Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- With bags packed, travelers at the Piedmont Triad International Airport were ready to go.

"Yes, it's still on," Paula Nishida said.

But Nishida is one of the lucky few. On Monday, Tropical Storm Irma canceled 15 flights out of PTI. Meanwhile hundreds of flights were canceled in Charlotte.

The weather canceled thousands of flights in Atlanta. Cassie Williams' connecting flight to Cleveland was a no-go.

"It was a shock," Williams said, "I was hoping it was still on. But it's not, so what can you do?"

Pam Edwards was prepared to visit family on the west coast. But Tropical Storm Irma forced Edwards to adjust her plans.

"I was supposed to fly out at 4 this afternoon," said Edwards, "But I got a cancellation notice. But I was able to get it rescheduled for an earlier flight."

While she is leaving PTI earlier and getting to San Diego at the same time, Edwards is still worried about her connecting flight.

"Well I am concerned about my stop in Charlotte. I don't know what's going to happen there. But once I get to Phoenix, we will be OK."

If you have a flight for Tuesday, call ahead. Some early morning flights out of the Piedmont Triad International Airport have already been canceled.