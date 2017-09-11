Central Carolina Fair closed Monday and Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Because of heavy rainfall expected over the next two days, the Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro ColisComplexplex will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, according to a press release.

It will reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday is ‘dollar day,’ with $1 admission (regularly $6-$8 for adults) and $1 ride tickets.

The Central Carolina Fair offers rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment, and attractions for all ages.

The fair will operate from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday (gates close at 9 p.m.), 5 to 11 p.m. Friday (gates close at 10 p.m.), 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday (gates close at 10 p.m.) and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

The concert lineup features:

• Coolio at 8 p.m. Thursday

• Slick Rick at 8 p.m. Friday

• Puddle of Mudd, Saliva & Trapt at 4 p.m. Saturday

• Festival El Grito at noon Sunday