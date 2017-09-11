Camp Lejeune colonel found guilty of sexually abusing 6-year-old child

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — A Marine colonel has been found guilty of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child.

Daniel Wilson, a colonel based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, was also found guilty on Saturday of conduct unbecoming an officer and gentlemen and absence without leave, according to WCTI.

Wilson was found not guilty of all other charges against him.

During opening statements and testimony on Wednesday, the father of the victim took the stand.

The father said the assault allegations were shocking, and he looked up to Wilson as a mentor. The prosecution said Wilson assaulted the man’s daughter during a gathering.

Wilson denied the assault, saying, “There’s no way. I would die for these girls. Nothing like that would ever happen with me, you know that.”

He was sentenced to 5 ½ years of confinement and was dismissed from service, WNCT reports.