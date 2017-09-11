9 arrested for looting as Irma hits Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida police arrested nine people caught on camera stealing from a local sporting goods store and pawn shop.
WPLG cameras caught the group looting outside Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale. They then broke into Foot Locker, and Cash America Pawn.
Images show the alleged thieves running in and out of the store through a broken window carrying boxes of shoes.
Police later arrested the group, including six adults and three teens, for burglary during a natural disaster.
"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice," said Fort Lauderdale police Chief Rick Maglione. "Stay home and look after your loved once and be thankful they are all safe."
The Miami Police Department posted a picture of the suspected thieves with the caption, "Thinking about looting?"
Other law enforcement agencies throughout the state promised to investigate every incident of looting.