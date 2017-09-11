9 arrested for looting as Irma hits Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Florida police arrested nine people caught on camera stealing from a local sporting goods store and pawn shop.

WPLG cameras caught the group looting outside Simon's Sportswear in Fort Lauderdale. They then broke into Foot Locker, and Cash America Pawn.

Images show the alleged thieves running in and out of the store through a broken window carrying boxes of shoes.

Police later arrested the group, including six adults and three teens, for burglary during a natural disaster.

"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice," said Fort Lauderdale police Chief Rick Maglione. "Stay home and look after your loved once and be thankful they are all safe."

The Miami Police Department posted a picture of the suspected thieves with the caption, "Thinking about looting?"

Thinking about looting? Ask these guys how that turned out. #stayindoors pic.twitter.com/7m42B0KFr4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) September 11, 2017

#FLPD Can't say we didn't warn you...28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017

Other law enforcement agencies throughout the state promised to investigate every incident of looting.

Any looters who come to Pembroke Pines will be greeted by our officers. Choose wisely and stay home. https://t.co/9ETgZKgYla — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 10, 2017

ATTENTION LOOTERS; Every incident will be investigated. Evidence collected will be used to pursue charges after the fact. #HurrcaneIrma — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 10, 2017

Burglary call at sporting goods store has been peacefully resolved. Two suspects in custody. No officers hurt: pic.twitter.com/nJppsK7MYq — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 11, 2017