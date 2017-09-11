8 dead, including suspect, after shooting at Dallas Cowboys watch party

PLANO, Texas — A man shot and killed seven people at a home in Plano Sunday night, KDFW reports.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. during a Dallas Cowboys watch party.

Neighbors told KDFW that several rounds were fired. A woman who lives in a house behind the home were the shooting took place told KDFW:

“We were watching the Cowboys game and we heard gunfire. And my son was out on the patio. I jumped up, went outside, smelled the gun smoke or the residue from the gunfire. I told the boys to come back in and heard another round of gunfire. It was really scary.”

An officer nearby also heard the shots and responded to the home.

Officers entered the house and shot and killed the gunman.

Police said all the victims were adults. Two other people were taken from the home to the hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear how the people in the house were connected.

No names have been released.