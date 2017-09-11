2 Florida officers killed in crash during Hurricane Irma evacuation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy returning home from helping at an evacuation shelter during Hurricane Irma and a corrections officer heading to his shift were killed in a head-on car crash Sunday morning, the Miami Herald reports.

At about 6:30 a.m., Deputy Julie Bridges was picking up supplies for a hurricane shelter after work when her patrol car collided with Sgt. Joseph Ossman’s car. Ossman was driving to the Hardee Correctional Institution.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the crash.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott released a statement on the incident:

“Our law enforcement and correctional officers work every day to keep Floridians safe. It is because of their work we are able to live in a state where people can raise their families safely. My heart goes out their families and the entire law enforcement and correctional community.”

Highway Patrol hasn’t said if Hurricane Irma was a contributing cause of the crash.

Saddened by loss of @HCsheriff Deputy Julie Ann Bridges & @FL_Corrections Sgt Joseph Ossman. We honor those working 24/7 to keep us safe. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 10, 2017