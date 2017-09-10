Van Denton explains how Hurricane Irma will impact the Piedmont; some showers, wind gusts expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Significant river flooding is possible on Monday and Tuesday in western North Carolina, where an average rainfall of 3 to 8 inches is expected.

Here in the Piedmont, residents will notice windy conditions around 20 mph with some peak gusts Monday night near 40 mph.

Winds may be a little higher in the southwest parts of the state. Rainfall of near 1 inch is expected on average, but amounts will vary.

The tornado threat for the Triad area is very low.

Hurricane Irma passed over the Florida Keys Sunday morning and is now headed along the west coast of Florida.

It is currently a Category 2 hurricane as of 5 p.m. Sunday with winds sustained near 110 mph.

Strong winds are now headed up the west coast of Florida with potential Hurricane force gusts across all of Florida over the next 24 hours.

This storm is forecast to move across Georgia with Tropical Storm force winds on Monday and Tuesday.