Silver Alert issued for man reported missing out of Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Rockingham County, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

An alert was issued Sunday morning for 58-year-old Teddy Ray Compton, who officials said was last seen in the 100 block of Blance Lane in Stoneville.

Compton is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Compton is described as standing 5’10” and weighting about 165 pounds with medium-length grey hair, brown eyes and mustache and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a cap, dark blue pullover, jeans and white tennis shoes and may be driving a 2005 maroon Ford Taurus with a North Carolina license reading CAH-2996.

Anyone with any information on Compton’s whereabouts can call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232