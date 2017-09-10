× Red Cross to open shelter in Greensboro to accommodate Hurricane Irma evacuees

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Red Cross, in partnership with the State of North Carolina, will open a shelter in Greensboro on Sunday to accommodate evacuees from Hurricane Irma.

That shelter is at 2305 Soabar St. and opens at noon, according to a press release from the American Red Cross.

Hurricane Irma bludgeoned Florida on Sunday morning, snapping trees like matchsticks and knocking out power to more than 1 million people.

Hurling 130 mph winds, the Category 4 storm made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET on Cudjoe Key, the National Hurricane Center said.

Even more powerful could be the storm surges that threaten to swallow Florida’s coastal cities.

Southwestern coastal cities from Cape Sable and Captiva could see walls of water up to 15 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.

Here is the complete North Carolina shelter list:

Gaston County:

• Gaston County Resource Center, 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy., Dallas 28034. Open.

Guilford County:

• City of Greensboro Shelter, 2305 Soabar St., Greensboro 27406. Opens at noon today.

Henderson County:

• East Henderson High School, 110 Upward Road, Hendersonville 28726. Open.

Johnston County:

• Johnston County Industries, 912 N. Brightleaf Blvd., Smithfield 27577. Open.

Mecklenburg County:

• (OLD) J.M. Alexander Middle School, 12010 Hambright Road, Huntersville 28078. Open.