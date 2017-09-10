Police investigate fatal stabbing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem are investigating a fatal stabbing reported Saturday in the 2900 block of New Walkertown Road.

Officers were called to the scene at about 11:48 p.m. where 34-year-old Shelton Outten was found with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died from his injuries, according to a police press release.

Police have not released any information about a suspect, but said this was not a random act of violence.

The stabbing is Winston-Salem’s 18th homicide for 2017. Anyone with any information can call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.