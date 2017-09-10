× Miami-Dade police no longer responding to calls; officers are ‘sheltering’

MIAMI — Miami-Dade police officers are sheltering for their safety and can no longer respond to calls for service, the Miami-Dade Police Department tweeted Sunday. Police are urging residents to stay indoors and not venture outside.

More than 1.35 million electric customers across 24 counties are without power, Florida Power and Light said Sunday morning. More than 650,000 customers are without power in the Miami-Dade area alone.

Irma bludgeoned Florida on Sunday morning as it made landfall over the Florida Keys.

Hurling 130 mph winds, the Category 4 storm made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET on Cudjoe Key, the National Hurricane Center said.

Even more powerful could be the storm surges that threaten to swallow Florida’s coastal cities.

Southwestern coastal cities from Cape Sable and Captiva could see walls of water up to 15 feet, the National Hurricane Center said.

“This is a life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center said. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”