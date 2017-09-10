Live blog: Irma slams into Florida

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a Category 4 storm as it inched closer to Florida, where hundreds of thousands are without power hours before one of the most powerful storms in the Atlantic hits.

Irma was 40 miles southeast of Key West early Sunday with winds of 130 mph, and is expected to pass Florida Keys between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Its outer rain bands hammered the Florida Keys with whipping winds, heavy rain and powerful surges as it tore itself away from Cuba’s northern coast.

