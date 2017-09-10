× Greensboro police on scene of person barricaded inside home; gunfire heard at the scene

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are on the scene of a person barricaded inside a home after being called in reference to a disturbance involving gunfire.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Huffine Mill Road at about 5:13 p.m. Sunday. The first officer to arrive heard gunfire, according to a Greensboro police press release.

People from the home asked for help from the officers to flee the area and were assisted to a safe location.

Police said the initial investigation revealed the incident was a domestic disturbance and one armed person is believed to still be in the home.

Greensboro police said it does not currently appear that anyone was injured.

The Greensboro Police Department Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team are on scene and active negotiations are in progress.

Traffic is being diverted and area residents have been moved to a safe location until the matter can be resolved. Citizens are asked to avoid the area.