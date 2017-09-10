× Florida woman delivers her own baby after Hurricane Irma kept the paramedics away

MIAMI – A woman in Miami delivered her own baby after Hurricane Irma kept paramedics away.

The Miami Herald reported that a dispatcher talked a woman through delivering her own baby Sunday morning with paramedics unable to go into the storm.

“We weren’t able to respond. So she delivered the placenta, also. Dispatch told her how to tie it off. She’s stable at home,” said Assistant Fire Chief Eloy Garcia, according to the paper. “We made contact with the assistant medical director here. Talked things through.”

Miami’s rescue crews were told to begin using judgment when deciding whether to respond to emergency calls after winds grew extreme overnight.

Irma is pummeling southern Florida with calamitous force as the storm’s eyewall reaches the Florida Keys Sunday morning, hurling winds of 130 mph.