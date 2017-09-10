× Deputies in Florida arrest two teens for burglary before onset of Hurricane Irma

LAKE WALES, Florida (WFTS) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teenagers for burglarizing a dwelling that was abandoned because of Hurricane Irma.

Marvell Parkinson, 18, and a 17-year-old, are being held on counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling during a State of Emergency, resisting arrest without violence, possession of tools with intent to use for a burglary, and unarmed burglary of a residence. Parkinson is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the police report, on Friday, September 8, 2017, around 1:45 p.m., a witness observed both teens crouched behind a neighbor’s home on Beverly Drive in Lake Wales. Upon being seen, one was apprehended while running toward Scenic Hwy and Winston Ave. A window punch was found in Scott’s pants pocket.

Parkinson was caught while running toward Orangemont Apartments.

The 17-year-old allegedly told deputies they broke into a residence that wasn’t boarded up by sneaking through the back door. Both teens, supposedly, found a set of keys and tried to steal a car from from the residence, but the battery was dead.

“We want everyone to be safe during the hurricane. And we will not tolerate thieves taking advantage of those evacuating their homes. Looters need to be prepared to go to jail if they try to take advantage of people during a state of emergency,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

The investigation is still ongoing.