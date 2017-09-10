× 2 men arrested after man seriously injured in shooting in downtown Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Two men were arrested after a shooting in downtown Winston-Salem resulted in one person being seriously injured.

Marvin Johnathan Toney Jr., 27, and Lavaughnte Quindes Smith, 22, both of Winston-Salem, face charges in the incident, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Officers responded to the parking deck at 402 North Cherry St. at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to the shooting.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument between two groups of people at the nearby Bongo’s Nightclub at 411 North Cherry St.

A 21-year-old Winston-Salem man was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Toney faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was jailed under a $25,000 secured bond.

Smith faces a charge of assault by pointing a firearm and was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond.

Anyone with any information on this case can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Español: (336) 728-3904.