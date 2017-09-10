1 person injured in early morning shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police in Greensboro are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to 406 Prescott St. shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in reference to the incident, Greensboro police said in a press release.

Arriving officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency workers then took the victim to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The identity of the victim and the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.