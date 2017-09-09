× Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday night in Winston-Salem, according to police.

Timothy Dean Pegram, Jr., 32, of Winston-Salem, was walking eastbound across Fifth Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he was hit by a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage at about 10:15 p.m., according to a police press release.

Police said the driver hit the victim at the intersection and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded and assumed the investigation. There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

Anyone with any information can call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 727-2800.