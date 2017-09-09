National Folk Festival officially kicks off in downtown Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s great music and plenty of fun in downtown Greensboro this weekend as the 77th annual National Folk Festival kicked off Friday.

This is the third year in a row that Greensboro is hosting it. More than 150,000 people are expected to show up this weekend.

“You get all of these artists in the same place and you get all of these people in the same place. I mean, the vendors. It`s just exciting. Why miss it you know,” said Brian Clark, who came out with friends.

The outdoor event will feature more than 300 of the nation’s finest traditional musicians, dancers, and craftspeople in performances, workshops, and demonstrations, plus children’s activities, savory southern and ethnic cuisines and craft brews, non-stop participatory dancing, storytelling, parades, and more.

“It is awesome to come downtown after working all day and enjoy something like this. Being able to have a beer with my friends, listen to some great music from out of town and seeing the community come together,” mentioned first time festival goer David Thompson.

While the good times continue roll here in downtown Greensboro, police say they are also prepared.

“We have a little over 100 officers on the ground [this weekend],” said Captain Jon Franks.

Greensboro police encourage people this weekend to make sure to lock their car doors in case you to drive.

The festival runs through Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video