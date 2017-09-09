Hurricane Jose passing outer Caribbean islands, but flood threats remain

Hurricane Jose’s powerful center was passing north of a string of already storm-damaged Caribbean islands Saturday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said, whipping some of them with tropical storm-force winds and rain that could exacerbate flooding there.

Jose, a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, was about 95 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands around 2 p.m. ET, moving northwest at 14 mph, the center said.

That means tropical storm strength winds for islands such as Barbuda, Anguilla, and St. Martin, but nothing like the force delivered by deadly Hurricane Irma, which battered those islands just days ago.

Still, the islands could get 2 to 6 inches of rain, which “may cause additional life-threatening flooding,” the hurricane center said.

Tropical storm warnings were in effect Saturday afternoon for Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Martin and St. Barts. Jose is to move farther from these islands into the northern Atlantic.

The eye of Irma passed over Barbuda, a tiny Caribbean island of about 1,800 people, on Wednesday, destroying telecommunication systems and cell towers. The storm damaged about 95% of the buildings on the island, said Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda.

Before Jose’s slight weakening, the Atlantic had two hurricanes with winds of more than 150 mph at the same time for the first time on record, Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach said Friday.

A third storm, Katia, made landfall late Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico, as a Category 1 hurricane but had weakened to a tropical depression by Saturday morning, the hurricane center said. It was to break up over eastern Mexico, with heavy rains still expected.

Katia’s remnants led to a mudslide that killed two people Saturday in Xalapa, a city in the Mexican coastal sate of Veracruz, Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes said. Rivers in the mountainous region were flooding Saturday afternoon, and levels still were expected to rise, the governor said.