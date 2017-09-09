× All regions of NC can expect to feel effect from Irma, says Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. – Gov. Roy Cooper said businesses and people in North Carolina should be prepared for anything that Hurricane Irma could bring to the state.

Cooper said during a Saturday morning press conference that all regions of the state can expect to feel the effects of Irma.

Irma could bring heavy rain and wind to all parts of the state beginning Monday, according to Cooper. The greatest impact is expected to be in the mountains and near the South Carolina border.

Cooper said dangerous surf and rip currents will continue on the coast and rain could bring flash flooding to some areas.

“Make sure you are ready for whatever Irma brings,” Cooper said.

The National Guard will stage crews in Greensboro, Asheville and Charlotte on Sunday, according to Cooper.

“We are ready to assist with mass sheltering and feeding,” said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry.

Cooper said traffic has increased throughout the state and is expected to increase more with new evacuations from Florida.

The governor also said people should be considerate with fuel consumption and take only what they need.

He also warned of scammers that may use fake charities to solicit money and recommended using reputable charities for Irma relief.

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 3 storm late Saturday morning as it continued to batter Cuba with sustained 125-mph winds, the National Hurricane Center said.

Irma was expected to restrengthen as it heads Florida and will remain a very dangerous hurricane for the next two days, the center said.