Thomasville man charged in connection with string of break-ins

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man has been charged in connection with a string of break-ins that occurred in and around the downtown area during the last several weeks.

Jeremy David Floyd, 37, of 411 Yowe Drive, has been charged with six counts of felonious breaking and entering, four counts of felonious larceny, five counts of injury to real property and one count of injury to personal property.

On Sept. 6 at 6:21 a.m., officers responded to Sunrise Diner in reference to a break-in. The drive-thru window has been broken and the cash register was stolen. The following day, Floyd was arrested in connection with the Sunrise Diner break-in.

Thomasville Police had received information about Floyd from the Denton Police Department after they investigated similar break-ins in 2016 that resulted in Floyd being charged.

Subsequent investigation and evidence gathered by police led them to charge Floyd in connection with the Aug. 11 break-ins at Avon Beauty and S&S Grill, the Aug. 16 break-in at 32 E. Main St., the Aug. 27 break-in at Mike’s Trains, and the Sept. 1 break-in at BBQ Shack.

Floyd is in the Davidson County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. Court date is set for Oct. 4 in Thomasville.