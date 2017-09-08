Surveillance images of Winston-Salem robbery suspects released; reward offered for info leading to arrest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Surveillance photos of two suspects accused of robbing a Winston-Salem business at gunpoint earlier this week have been released.

Two suspects are accused of robbing Quick Cash Pawn at 700 Peters Creek Parkway on Monday, leaving with multiple firearms, cash and other items.

Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are actively working with the Winston Salem Police Department on this ongoing investigation.

ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 and the NSSF will offer a reward of up to $5,000, for a total reward of up to $15,000.

Anyone with any information can call ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips.