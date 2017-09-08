President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate closes ahead of Hurricane Irma

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump’s glitzy West Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago is shutting its doors in preparation of Hurricane Irma.

In addition to Mar-a-Lago, the Trump International Golf Club and the Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club are also closed, as many of the Trump properties take precautions against the storm, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in a statement on Friday.

The group is also “strongly urging” any guests still holding reservations at Trump National Doral to make alternative lodging arrangements.

“We are no longer accepting any new reservations at this time and in the event that the city of Doral is included in any evacuation order, affected guests will be required to find alternate lodging outside of the evacuation zone or possibly relocate to an evacuation center,” the statement said.

The spokesperson added that all cancellation and change fees for the hotel will be waived.

“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to victims of Hurricane Harvey and are praying for those that are in the path of Hurricane Irma,” said the statement.

Forecasts show Hurricane Irma could slam Florida this weekend, and as South Floridians brace for a potentially devastating storm, it’s possible that multiple Trump Organization properties could be in its path. Mar-a-Lago could be seen with windows visibly shuttered and boarded up, according to a tweet from WPBF reporter Whitney Burbank.

In addition to Trump’s “Winter White House” at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, the Trump Organization has multiple properties near or on the South Florida coastline: Trump Grande, Trump International Beach Resort, and Trump Towers in Sunny Isles, Trump Hollywood in Hollywood Beach, Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, plus Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter and Trump National Doral in Doral.