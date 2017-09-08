Man faces felony death by motor vehicle charge after fatal Greensboro crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man faces a charge of felony death by motor vehicle after a passenger riding in his car died in a crash.

Binyam Tewelde Gebrehiwot, 35, faces charges in connection to the crash, which police said happened at 9:44 p.m. Monday, July 31 at the intersection of East Bessemer Avenue and Lindsay Street.

The suspect was driving a 2016 Nissan Altima westbound on East Bessemer Avenue when he ran a red light and crashed into a 2013 Nissan Frontier driven by James Lawrence Brewer, 60, of Elon, N.C. who was traveling northbound on Lindsay Street, according to police.

Gebrehiwot was not injured. However, the four people in his vehicle, along with Brewer, were taken to the hospital with varying injuries.

The four passengers in the Altima were: Beverly Burnett Assan, 34; Laquana Ratliff, 30; Eliot Leon Flacks,33; and, John Dut Aliv Ater, 54. All live in Greensboro.

Crash investigators were notified Thursday that Ater died on Sept. 7 from injuries sustained in the crash.

At the time of the crash, Gebrehiwot was charged with driving while impaired, five counts of aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle, failure to stop for a red light and possession of an open container of alcohol. He now faces a charge of felony death by motor vehicle for the death of Ater.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain completely anonymous.