Live blog updates: Hurricane Irma heads for Florida

Hurricane Irma remains a Category 4 storm as of the National Hurricane Center‘s 8 a.m. advisory and the storm continues to move on a west-northwest track — heading straight for Florida.

The storm barreled between southeastern Cuba and the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday morning and is expected to move westward toward central Cuba and the Bahamas.

Irma was downgraded to an “extremely dangerous” category 4 storm on Friday, with winds reaching a sustained maximum of 150 mph, the US National Hurricane Center said. At its peak, winds reached sustained maximums of 180 mph.

“Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 hurricane as it approaches Florida,” the advisory said.

