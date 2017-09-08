Interns study elephants’ behavior at NC Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Katherine Kastl knows the elephants at the North Carolina Zoo quite well.

This summer she spent 100 hours observing the herd's behavior and social interactions.

So, for instance, two elephants might twine their trunks together. Csar likes to put his trunk on other elephants he puts it on their back he puts it over their head.

She documented all the different elephants' movements.

Katherine was one of three students chosen this summer for the partnership between her university and the zoo.

Zoo researchers say it offers great benefits to the students, zoo staff, and the animals.