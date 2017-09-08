In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Hurricane Irma's impact on health care, John Deere's new technology and more.
Hurricane Irma’s potential impact on health care
-
Hurricane Irma downgraded to Category 4 storm
-
Elon student concerns grow as Hurricane Irma inches closer to home
-
South Carolina governor declares state of emergency ahead of Irma’s arrival
-
Hurricane Irma eyes Leeward Islands, looks set to strengthen
-
‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma’s winds continue to increase, remains a Category 5 storm
-
-
Hurricane tracker: Follow Irma’s powerful path
-
‘Potentially catastrophic’ Hurricane Irma nears eastern Caribbean islands
-
Hurricane Irma: 8 p.m. update shows storm tracking northwest, could impact NC
-
Will the Internet be able to handle the eclipse?
-
Hurricane Harvey strands cruise ship passengers
-
-
Estimated cost of Hurricane Harvey
-
Hurricane Harvey could spike gas prices
-
The estimated cost of Hurricane Irma