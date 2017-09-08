FOX8 sponsors National Folk Festival Sept. 8-11 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A great American festival is coming to the Piedmont Triad — and is sponsored by FOX8.

Make your plans now to attend the National Folk Festival — one of America’s largest, most prestigious, and longest-running celebrations of arts, culture, and heritage. The three-day celebration is free — no tickets needed.

In choosing Greensboro as the National Folk Festival Host City for 2015, 2016, and 2017, the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) — the organization that created and has produced the National Folk Festival since its founding in 1934 — recognized Greensboro’s and North Carolina’s unique cultural assets and strong community spirit.

The festival will be in downtown Greensboro Sept. 8-10.

The outdoor event will feature more than 300 of the nation’s finest traditional musicians, dancers, and craftspeople in performances, workshops, and demonstrations, plus children’s activities, savory Southern and ethnic cuisines and craft brews, non-stop participatory dancing, storytelling, parades, and more.

All of the artists will also perform multiple times.

You can use the festival's app to put together a schedule. Click on the "schedule" button and select the acts you want to see. Then click on "my schedule" to see the acts arranged in order and to sync them to your calendar.

The National Folk Festival needs the support of hundreds of volunteers to work with festival staff and technicians.

Learn more about the festival here.