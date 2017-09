× Duke Life Flight helicopter goes down in eastern NC

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — A Duke Life Flight helicopter has gone down in eastern North Carolina, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened in Perquimans County near Belvidere.

Additional information has not been released.

BREAKING: Duke Medflight helicopter has gone down in Perquimans County near Belvidere. More details as we get them. — Sam Walker OBX🎙📻📰 (@SamWalkerOBX) September 8, 2017