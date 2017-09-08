Don Williams, country music legend, dies after short illness at 78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country music legend Don Williams has died after a short illness at 78, according to Webster Public Relations.

Williams was inducted in to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010 after beginning his music career in 1971.

Some of Williams’ hits included “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973, “We Should Be Together” in 1974 and “I Believe in You” in 1980.

Williams decided to end his career in 2016, saying, “It’s time to hang my hat up and enjoy some quiet time at home.”

Several musicians and fans shared their condolences on social media, including fellow music legend Charlie Daniels, who tweeted, “Rest in peace Don Williams. You left us a lot great musical memories.”

