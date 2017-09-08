Couple married 75 years named Irma and Harvey

SPOKANE, Wash. — While Hurricane Harvey left Texas reeling and Hurricane Irma continues its disastrous track toward the United States, a sweet couple sharing the hurricanes’ names continue to show love and devotion for one another.

Over the past seven decades of marriage, Harvey and Irma Schluter have experienced multiple major events together, according to the New York Times. From President John F. Kennedy’s assassination to Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, the couple has experienced it all — or so they thought.

When they first heard news of the hurricanes, they thought their daughter was joking with them, KTRK reports.

Then they saw the news.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Mrs. Schluter told the New York Times. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

There are six lists of Atlantic hurricane names, which are rotated out every six years, according to the National Hurricane Center. The lists contain 21 names and alternate between male and female.

However, it’s likely Irma and Harvey will never be used again since hurricanes that are costly or deadly enough typically have their names retired.

Although the deadly hurricanes are known for their destruction, the couple hopes to teach everyone a simple lesson — to love and have faith.

“Each one’s gotta have love. That’s what holds you together,” Harvey told the station.