Amber Alert issued for North Carolina teen

WILSON, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina teen, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

The Wilson Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Dontay Barnes.

Dontay is a black male who is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Dontay may be with one or both of his sisters — Ciera Barnes, of Wilson, and Shiree Murchinson, of Thomasville.

Dontay may be in a purple and black Ford Crown Victoria.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilson police at (252) 399-2323 or 911.