× Suspect in active shooter situation at Ohio high school in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police announced Friday morning that an arrest has been made in the reported active shooter situation at an Ohio high school.

The tweet read, “SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers!”

*Please RT* UPDATE 9:15am: SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries. Excellent job by our officers! #TogetherIsBetter #CPD https://t.co/m4B8eYxNB1 — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police were initially called to Columbus-Scioto High School around 8:30 a.m. Friday in reference to the active shooter.

The school was placed on lockdown, WCMH reports.

#BREAKING Police say 1 suspect in custody at Columbus Scioto 6-12 school https://t.co/jcHyWnMLfz — ABC6/FOX28 (@wsyx6) September 8, 2017

