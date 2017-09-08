14-year-old boy shot, injured in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A 14-year-old boy was shot and injured Friday in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Waughtown Street and South Martin Luther King Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Arriving officers learned that the victim had been driven to Forsyth Hospital in a private vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, but the preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

Police have not released a motive or any other details about the crime. Anyone with any information can call police at (336)773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336)727-2800.