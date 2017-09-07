× What we know and don’t know about Hurricane Irma

As of Thursday midday, Irma is still a Category 5 hurricane with winds of about 175 mph. Irma is one of three active hurricanes in the Atlantic basin right now.

Where is the storm?

— Irma is off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic. As of now, 24 provinces in the country are on red alert and 7,000 people are displaced

— The center of the storm will pass north of Hispaniola later Thursday

— Irma will be near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas by Thursday evening. The Bahamas ordered evacuations for six of its southern islands:

Mayaguana

Inagua

Crooked Island

Acklins

Long Cay

Ragged Island

Destruction so far

— Irma ravaged Barbuda, St. Martin and the British Virgin Islands

— France’s Prime Minister revised the death toll after the storm, saying four people died on St. Martin. One person died on Barbuda and one on Anguilla

— Barbuda’s Prime Minister says the island is barely inhabitable — 95% of its buildings are damaged

— Puerto Rico was not directly impacted, but strong winds and torrential rains left hundreds of thousands without power and more than 56,000 without water

Florida under hurricane watch

— Florida is under a state of emergency, with impact from Irma expected by late Saturday with potential landfall on Sunday

— The National Hurricane Center issued hurricane watches for these parts of Florida:

The Florida Keys

Naples

Miami

Fort Lauderdale

West Palm Beach

— 31,000 people have evacuated the Florida keys. So far, officials labeled these counties as evacuation zones:

Monroe

Miami-Dade

Broward

Palm Beach

Brevard

— Florida’s Emergency Information Hotline number is: 1-800-342-3557

— 7,000 National Guard troops have been activated

— Florida Gov. Rick Scott is asking for 17,000 volunteers

Other states in Irma’s path prepare

— Georgia’s governor ordered a mandatory evacuation of people living east of Interstate 95 in his state, as well as all of Chatham County — which includes Savannah — and other low-lying areas in the path of the storm. He also declared a state of emergency for 30 counties that could be affected by Irma

— North Carolina and South Carolina are also getting ready. Both are under states of emergency.

Irma is a monster

— Hurricane Irma has maintained wind intensity above 185 mph longer than any other storm on record around the world — a total of 37 hours

— The storm’s cloud field is 300,000 square miles, which would cover the state of Texas.