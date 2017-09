Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Irma: continuing coverage -- from city crews targeting storm drains to local hotels offering help. More on how the Piedmont's getting ready.

Painting over doors -- why this is a big part of getting ready for the Folk Festival in Greensboro this weekend.

And stroke death prevention -- why this has stalled after years of progress and what doctors say needs to happen.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.