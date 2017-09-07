Taco Bell employees shoot, kill armed robber

CLEVELAND — Three employees at a Taco Bell in Ohio shot and killed a suspect during an attempted robbery Wednesday morning.

Police say two would-be robbers wearing masks entered the restaurant and ordered the employees to lie on the floor, according to Cleveland.com. The employees then shot the suspect, identified as 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson, six times with their own guns.

The other suspect had already fled the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a suspect with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.