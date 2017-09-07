Suspect nearly compacted after hiding in recycling bin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

APPLETON, Wisc. -- A man wanted for parole violation tried to hide from police but garbage pick-up day led to his capture, WBAY reports.

An Appleton police lieutenant noticed a disturbance at North Richmond Street and West Wisconsin Avenue and circled back to the scene to check things out.

"As soon as he pulled into the parking lot, this individual that fled, was actually in a vehicle, saw the squad car pull in and got out of the vehicle, ran across the parking lot, jumped over a fence," said Sgt. Dave Lund, with Appleton police.

Police chased the man, but he seemed to disappear until the driver of a city recycling truck picked up a load at a nearby business.

"Our driver was actually outside of the truck. He was rolling the cart in from a storage area and was putting one cart away and grabbing the second cart to dump the contents from that cart when he heard the screaming," said Nate Loper, with the Appleton Department of Public Works.

The man, according to police, had been hiding in a recycling bin and was unknowingly picked up by the trash collector and dumped into the back of the truck.

The driver was activating the blade that packs down the load when he heard the shouting.

"It would have been a very bad situation had the driver not caught this in time and hit the stop button," Loper said.

Police say the man made his way out of the truck and ran away again.

Officers chased the suspect until he collapsed with a severe head injury.

"He was still conscious. He talked to them, provided some information, but it was clear to the officers who were there that the injury was pretty significant and that he needed to get medical care for that," Lund said.

The man is expected to recover and so is an Appleton police officer slightly hurt during the pursuit.